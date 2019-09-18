See How Your Food is Grown on a Crop Tour

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Potter County office is hosting a crop tour!

The tour is open to anyone who would like to learn about vegetable, fruit, and seed flower production in the panhandle. Attendees will also learn about what GMOs are, what kinds of pesticides/herbicides are used in food production and their safety for consumers, as well as the Food Safety Modernization Act.

The tour is on Tuesday, September 24. The tour will e 5 miles north of Clarendon at 9 a.m.

For more information and farm directions, visit the Facebook event page and website.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Potter County

3301 E 10th

806-373-0713