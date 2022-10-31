AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back with another great dish. Check out the ingredients and instructions below.

Don’t forget that Chef Bud has an upcoming class, you can register here.

Ingredients

1 ea 12 oz 1855 New York Strip Steak

1 Tblspn Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kosher Salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

1/2 C Portabellini Mushrooms sliced

1 Tblspn fresh thyme

1 Tblspn minced shallots

1 tspn Tulhoff minced garlic

1 tspn butter

½ tspn cornstarch

1/3 C white or Red Wine

¾ C Beef Broth

1 tspn Dijon mustard

2 tspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

½ C Heavy Cream

Season New York strip on both sides generously with kosher salt and Coarse black pepper. Heat half the olive oil in a saute pan.

Add steaks and cook the first side for 2 minutes until it has a nice crusting. Then flip and cook the other side 2 to 3 minutes for Medium/Medium Rare. Sear the fat cap till it caramelizes

Transfer to a plate and “tent” with foil and let rest.

Add butter to saute pan and let melt. Add the minced shallots, thyme and garlic for 30 seconds to a minute. Then add and saute mushrooms.

When liquid is absorbed, add the wine to deglaze the pan. Scrape the bottom of the pan, getting all the flavorful fond, let cook until has mostly reduced about 1 minute.

Combine the cornstarch and beef broth and add, bring to a simmer and let simmer rapidly for 2-3 minutes or until reduced by half.

Turn heat down to medium. Add heavy cream, Dijon Mustard and Pepper Supreme, stir well then simmer for up to 2 minutes until it thickens.

Taste and adjust the seasoning with Kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

Slice your Strip steak into slices and top with the velvety Mushroom Sauce as a great way to enhance the beef flavor of the beef! This dish is both elegant and hearty and perfect for your fall Table. Pair it with some great autumn veggies and potatoes and you will have a flavorful and seasonal Table. Enjoy!