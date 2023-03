AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —You may have seen some Boy Scouts canvasing neighborhoods recently. They’re handing out flyers and bags for their annual Scouting for Food event.

It’s a great time to gather any non-perishables and put them out on the curb on March 25th before 9 a.m. Then the Scouts will come by and pick them up, all donations go to help the High Plains Food Bank.

Check below for a QR code to donate to the organization.