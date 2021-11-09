Scottco Mechanical Contractors Wins BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Scottco Mechanical Contractors is being honored in a virtual ceremony on Friday, November 12th at noon.

This is because they’ve won the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics. This award recognizes companies in North America that are dedicated to upholding ethical business standards and are promoting trust in the marketplace.

“Scottco, one of four winners in this year’s International competition, won in the category of companies with 11 – 99 employees.

David Brewer, President and owner of Scotto Mechanical Contractors said, ‘Scottco serves our customers with honesty and integrity, we know our customers have plenty of choices for HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical services in the Texas Panhandle so we strive to make our dependability, honesty, consistency and knowledge in the market stand out.’

When asked why trust was important, Lisa White, Administrative Manager, Scottco Mechanical Contractors stated, ‘We want our customers to be confident in our knowledge, our staff and the fact that we will be here for years to come to take care of their needs. In 49 years we have learned what it takes to go above and beyond those expectations on a daily basis.'”