Scary Fun at Frightmare Haunted House

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2007, the AAYC has provided safe, fun, affordable activities for youth and their families. Their biggest fundraiser is the Frightmare Haunted House.

The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7 p.m. to Midnight and on Halloween from 7 to 10 p.m. at the AAYC, 816 S Van Buren. Cost is a $20 donation to the AAYC.

The haunted house is a program that teaches the youth of the AAYC how to design, build, do make-up and act. Youth learn the correct and safe way to use tools, build scenes and work as a team to make the entire haunted house. The goal of Frightmare is to raise funds for the AAYC while teaching youth valuable skills.

