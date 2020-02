AMARILLO, Texas (STUDIO 4) — It’s estimated that 198 million red roses hit shelves on Valentine’s Day alone.

Red roses are classic but what about mixing it up a little this year.

My good friend Kirby has brought some beautiful ideas for you.

Plus she’s got some advice on making sure you’re giving the perfect floral gift this year!

WHAT IN CARNATIONS

807 SOUTH LAMAR

(806) 350-7887

WHATINCARNATIONS.COM