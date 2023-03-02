AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve made a few dump cakes on Studio 4, some with chocolate and peanut butter, others with cinnamon swirl cake.

Now we’ve got the savory version of this. Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

2-cans of cream corn

4oz-frozen corn

1tbsp-honey

chili powder

1-box of honey cornbread mix

1.5-sticks of butter

Preparation

Add cans of sweet corn to 9×13 dish.

Sprinkle frozen corn over the cream corn.

Drizzle over honey and sprinkle chili powder.

Cover with box of honey cornbread–DON’T MIX IT!

Slice stick and a half of butter into equal parts, lay on top of cornbread mix.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.