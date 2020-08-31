Saving Lives: Local Baker Offering Fresh Baked Items to Help Others

Customers can donate any amount to help orphans and those living in the war zone of Ukraine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Glenda Moore spent 19 years with Amarillo ISD, most recently as the Assistant Principal at Woodlands Elementary. She also founded the Kind House Ukraine Bakery and recently resigned from AISD to care for her bakery and the growing demands.

At Kind House Bakery the items are made fresh to order and customers can donate any amount, almost all of it going back to help orphans and those in the war zone of Ukraine.

In 2019 they provided help to orphans and heated 33 homes for the winter time. Just in the month of August 2020 they’ve received 170 orders, which is 170 times to help others who are in desperate need.

Glenda is also hosting cake decorating and bread making classes. She will provide all of the materials needed and you’ll get to take your work home with you. These classes are limited to six people and social distancing will be encouraged. You can message Glenda to sign up for one of these classes here.

