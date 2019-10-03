Sausage Stuffed Peppers

“Let’s Flamingle” is an outstanding event for 10 to 14-year-old girls and their mothers. It's set for Tuesday, October 8 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Special topics will feature keynote speaker Dr. Shauna Thornhill and Candy Gibbs of Hope Choice. Guests will hear presentations from the Don Harrington Discovery Center and Lady Buff Basketball. Take-aways will include t-shirts, bling, journals, door prizes and their own specially-made crafts. This is the tenth year of this remarkable event and open to all area girls and their moms for $5 each.