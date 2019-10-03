Sausage Stuffed Peppers

Studio 4
Posted: / Updated:

Studio 4 Video Center

More Studio 4

Ingredients

· 1 lb. Jenni-O Turkey Breakfast Sausage

· 1 can (14.5oz) diced fire roasted tomatoes

· 4 oz. light cream cheese, softened

· ½ cup plain non-fat Greek Yogurt

· 4 bell peppers, halved and seeded

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Heat a medium pan over medium heat; cook and crumble sausage until browned.
  3. Add tomatoes, cream cheese and yogurt; stir until well combined.
  4. Scoop some of sausage mixture into bell pepper halves, dividing evenly and place on a cookie sheet or small baking dish.
  5. Place the stuffed peppers into the oven; cook for 10-15 minutes or until peppers are soft and begin to brown slightly.
  6. Served immediately.

Get more information and recipes at WWW.HAPPYANDNOURISHED.COM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss