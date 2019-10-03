Sausage Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients
· 1 lb. Jenni-O Turkey Breakfast Sausage
· 1 can (14.5oz) diced fire roasted tomatoes
· 4 oz. light cream cheese, softened
· ½ cup plain non-fat Greek Yogurt
· 4 bell peppers, halved and seeded
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Heat a medium pan over medium heat; cook and crumble sausage until browned.
- Add tomatoes, cream cheese and yogurt; stir until well combined.
- Scoop some of sausage mixture into bell pepper halves, dividing evenly and place on a cookie sheet or small baking dish.
- Place the stuffed peppers into the oven; cook for 10-15 minutes or until peppers are soft and begin to brown slightly.
- Served immediately.
