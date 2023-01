AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Dolly Parton is many things, kind, funny, sassy, and an icon. She’s adding baking master to the list with some new baking mixes.

Right now you can get her Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix and her Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix here along with some icing/frostings. Coming up at the end of January she is also launching another set of baking mixes including Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix, Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, and two types of brownie mixes.