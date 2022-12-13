AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Santa is coming to town, and he’s making a stop at Bubba’s 33 in Amarillo.
You can visit Santa on December 14th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and take a picture with Santa as well as get a goodie bag for the kids.
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted:
Updated:
