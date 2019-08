The 16th annual Santa in the Summer is on Saturday, August 24th. The event will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 314 S Jefferson St.

Tickets are $65 each or $120 for a couple. They include a BBQ dinner, beer, wine, and entertainment by “Old Dog Tray”. There will also be a casino, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, and a diamond hunt.

The money raised will go towards buying warm winter coats, hats, gloves, and basic needs for the homeless and poverty-level children in our community.