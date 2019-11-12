San Jacinto Christian Academy Athletic Booster Club holding 5k, fun run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The kids and families over at San Jacinto Christian Academy getting ready for the holiday season with an evening of holiday fun.

The athletic booster club will be holding a Patriot 5k and Fun Run. At the race there will be food trucks, face painting, and music.

Following the race, there will be a tree lighting to kick off the holiday season. The proceeds from the race benefit the athletic department at San Jacinto Christian Academy.

It’s $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run.

It’s happening on November 16 at 5 p.m. in front of San Jacinto Christian Academy.

To register, go to lonestarrunnersclub.net or eventbrite.com through November 13, or late register in person at packet pick-up on November 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at San Jacinto Christian Academy.