AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Valentine’s Day is here, and Dunkin’ is spreading the love with its sweet Valentine’s Day lineup!
Check out some of the great offerings including the following:
- Brownie Batter Signature Latte: Inspired by the beloved Brownie Batter Donut, it combines rich espresso with brownie batter flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and festive sprinkles.
- Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte: Features rich espresso, decadent mocha flavor and doubles down on chocolatey goodness with a mocha drizzle, hot chocolate powder and whipped cream.
- Heart-Shaped Donuts
- Brownie Batter Donut: Made with chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and topped with chocolate icing and festive sprinkles.
- Cupid’s Choice Donut: Filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and festive sprinkles.