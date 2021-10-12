Salvation Army of Amarillo Looking for Red Kettle Campaign Volunteers, Angel Tree Participants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Salvation Army of Amarillo works tirelessly to provide many services to the Amarillo community as well as the top 26 counties of the High Plains.

Two of the big programs they host each holiday season are the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree Program.

Right now they’re looking for volunteers for the Red Kettle Challenge. You can pick where and what time you’d like to ring.

The Angel Tree Program helps thousands of kids each year get gifts underneath the tree, and the sign-ups for that are happening now and ending soon.

Below are some of the requirements and what you need to know about signing up.