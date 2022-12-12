AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another recipe ahead of the holidays.

Check out the recipe below.

Salmon Michelle w/Garlic Green Beans and Peppers

Ingredients:

4 ea 6 oz Salmon Fillets

2 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile Olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 Tblspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

½ Tblspn kosher salt

1 Tblspn brown sugar

1 tspn McCormick smoked paprika

1 C sliced almonds

1 Tblspn butter

2 C heavy cream

2 Tblspn parmesan cheese

2 Tblspn fresh parsley, chopped

1 ea red bell pepper, cleaned and sliced

1 lb whole green beans

½ Tblspn minced garlic

1 tspn butter

Preparation:

In a small saute pan add 1 tspn of butter and melt. Add the red bell peppers first, let cook for 1-2 minutes over medium high heat. Add the green beans and toss. Let cook 3-4 minutes until warmed through but still firm

Set aside

Mix the Pepper Supreme, kosher salt, brown sugar and smoked paprika. Pat excess liquid off the salmon fillets, with a paper towel. Season salmon on both sides and let sit

In a saute pan over medium high heat, place the Garlic Roasted Chile olive oil. Let heat for 30 seconds and then add Salmon Fillets. Cook for 3-4 minutes a side until cooked to medium medium well

Remove from pan, and sit aside

In the same pan add 1 Tblspn of butter, and melt. Add the almonds and toast 1-2 minutes. Add the heavy cream and bring to a boil stirring frequently. When cream comes to a boil, reduce heat and add parm cheese until sauce thickens

Plate the sautéed green beans and peppers, then the Salmon and top with the almond cream sauce and fresh parsley.

My Amore Mrs Chef Bud so loves this dish. She loves when I make it for her, and I refuse to except in the winter months because it is a wonderful, heavier dish. Salmon is great year round especially grilled. But this dish is perfect for

The fall and winter as well as the Holidays! Share this with your love or friends at YOUR Table!