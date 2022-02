AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Described as “stylistically falling somewhere between flatlanders and troubadour’s” Sal & The Stonewall Hippies is a unique band. They’re preparing for a great concert in Amarillo

Sal stopped by the studio to perform ahead of their concert at The GoldenLight Cafe and Catina.

Make sure to check them out Friday, February 25th at 10 p.m. or follow them on Facebook for their other shows.