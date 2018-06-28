Safety Reminders For July 4th

As the 4th of July approaches it's time to remind people to be careful with fireworks.

The consumer product safety commissions say while there were eight fireworks-related deaths in 2017, emergency rooms treated nearly 13,000 fireworks-related injuries last year. The CPSC urges consumers to avoid professional-grade fireworks and even when using consumer fireworks you should never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse and never point or throw fireworks at another person.

The Amarillo Fire Department recommends that everyone should go watch public fireworks displays and not purchase their own. There are programs scheduled in the area including Amarillo’s 2nd Annual Route 66 Celebration fireworks show on June 30.

Fireworks cause on average 18,500 fires each year in the U.S. All fireworks can be dangerous. Sparklers burn at 1200 degreesF (glass melts at 900 degrees F) and account for 25% of all firework-related E.R. visits.

Possession or discharge of fireworks inside the city limits is against the law. Fireworks can be defined as an object that creates or uses heat and is a source of ignition. It is a Class “C” misdemeanor with up to a $2000 fine.

Amarillo Fire Department has a Firework Amnesty Program that allows citizens to call and the Fire Marshals Office will come and pick up the fireworks, no questions asked. Please call 378-9092 and leave a message.

Consumers who decide to purchase consumer fireworks are urged to follow these safety steps:

Make sure consumer fireworks are legal in your area, before buying or using them.

Never use or make professional-grade fireworks.

Do not buy or use fireworks that are packaged in brown paper; this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and are not for consumer use.

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person or occupied area.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move away from them quickly.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or another mishap.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device to prevent a trash fire.

