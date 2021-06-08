Safety of Seasonal Allergy Medication in New & Expecting Moms

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Seasonal allergies are upon us.

That means we’re headed to a store for allergy medication, but are over-the-counter medications safe for new and expecting mothers?

Doctor Teresa Baker with the InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center says that OTC medications like Claritin or Zyrtec are safe.

She also suggests that new and expecting moms can try an intranasal steroid spray like Nasonex or Flonase which are also safe.

Expecting moms should avoid decongestants and pseudoephedrine during their first trimester.

Dr. Baker says the impacts of herbal remedies and aromatherapy for seasonal allergies haven’t been studied and suggests that new and expecting moms avoid them.

For more information contact the InfantRisk Center by calling (806) 352-2519 or click here.

They also offer the MommyMeds app which you can find on Apple or Google Play.