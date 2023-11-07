AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Registration is still open for the 3rd Annual Run Your Buns 5K benefitting Kind House Ukraine Bakery. The event is happening December 2nd at Get Fit, and you can register for that event here.

Kind House Ukraine Bakery also wants to remind people to get in their Thanksgiving and Christmas orders.

Thanksgiving orders are due by noon on November 10th, and this goes for any orders that you’ll need from November 15th to the 22nd.

If you’re looking to let KHUB make your Christmas events a little easier, those orders are due by December 8th, and that’s for anything you’ll need for the week of December 20th.

You can download their app, or visit their website here or their Facebook page here for more details.