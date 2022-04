AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Whether you need running practice with a 5K or you want to run or walk one mile, Kind House Ukraine Bakery is hosting the “Run Your Buns for Ukraine” event on April 30th.

If you want a guaranteed shirt, you need to register by April 8th.

Either way it’s a great event to sign up for which will take place at John Stiff Park, Area 14.

Click here to register.