AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rumble on the Range motorcycle and car run benefiting The Rainbow Room of Amarillo is this Saturday, August 24. Registration and start of the run is at 10:30 a.m. at Tripp’s Harley Davidson. The last bike will go out at 1 p.m. and come in at 6 p.m. The run will end at the Elks Lodge at 9th and Clyde where the after-party will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The ride is 200+ miles long of rural and scenic fun in the sun.

At the after-party, there will be live music, food, prizes, silent auction, 50/50 drawing, and the swimming pool will be open.

