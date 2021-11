AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Ruffles and Rust is going from day to night and hosting their first Evening Market.

On November 20th at the Derrick Event Center from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. people can shop unique gifts from 30 small businesses and vendors.

Along with that there will be live music, food, a cash bar and you get two drink tickets with your admission fee.

Tickets are $15 a person, click here for more information.