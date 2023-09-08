AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’ve been to a Ruffles and Rust Expo in the past, you know what great items are available. These are sometimes one-of-a-kind and unique to the vendors at that time.

Now Ruffles and Rust is bringing an Autumn Market to the Amarillo Civic Center September 9th and 10th.

Saturday you can attend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are only $5 for anyone 12 years and over, and kids 12 and younger will get in for free.

For more information or tickets click here.