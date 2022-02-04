AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Each month Royal Bar makes a specialty cocktail known as their cause drink.

Some proceeds from that drink go to a certain community organization.

February’s cause drink is called the Fire & Ice:

A collaboration between The Royal Bar and Brick & Elm Magazine.

A portion of the sales of this cocktail will benefit Amarillo Little Theatre.



Still Austin Gin, Fernet-Branca, Peppermint Syrup, Tiki Bitters, Green Chartreusee (for fire), sage garnish.

Click here for more information from Royal Bar including their menu and business hours.