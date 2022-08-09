AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Each month the Royal Bar teams up with Brick & Elm to feature a cause drink, with some of the proceeds benefitting the Amarillo Little Theatre.

For August, the cause drink is called the “Strawberry Fields” which includes Cucumber infused Libelula Tequila, Yellow Chartreuse, Lemon Juice, Muddled strawberry, Simple Syrup, Peppercorn Tincture, and Butterfly Pea Tea.

Royal Bar is located inside Palace Coffee Co. at I-40 & Georgia, they’re open Wednesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight.