AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Royal Bar is always featuring amazing cocktails and eats, and each month one drink helps give back to the Amarillo Little Theatre.

This month the cause drink is called the Persephone after the Greek goddess of the underwold.

It features Still Austin Whiskey, Pama, Pomegranate Juice, Lemon Juice, Liber & Co Fiery ginger Syrup, Simple Syrup, and Burlesque Bitters along with glitter.

Check out Amarillo Little Theater as well as Royal Bar for all events they have planned.