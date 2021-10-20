Roosters Cafe Amarillo Releases Thanksgiving Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Whether it’s navigating through supply chain issues, or you just don’t want to cook a dish or two for Thanksgiving. Roosters Cafe Amarillo is taking over the cooking and have launched their 2021 Thanksgiving Menu.

From holiday items, to Thanksgiving morning, something sweet and even the appetizer, they’ve got plenty of options to go along with your holiday meal.

They’ve even got casseroles and sweets available daily. These include green chili chicken enchilada casserole, and meat lasagna.

Give them a call or stop by while they’re open and pick up or order something for now or the holiday.