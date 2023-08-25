AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —More than two months after a deadly tornado went through the town of Perryton, things are getting sort of back to normal.

Kids are going back to school, and the football team has their first game tonight, but this doesn’t mean the people of Perryton aren’t still cleaning up and repairing what was damaged.

Roof Spotters in Amarillo has been one of many companies in the city helping in that restoration process, in particular, Leland Long and his team have been repairing the roof of homes. They received some help from Owens Corning as they donated many shingles.

Right now they’ve got roofs of 14 homes completed, with another 6 expected to be complete by the end of August.

Roof Spotters says for every 4 homes they roof this year, it will allow them to help another family in Perryton.

For the latest on their work and how you can help Perryton, click here.