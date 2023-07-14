AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Roof Spotters, Inc., a leading roofing and construction company based in Amarillo, Texas, continues its commitment to rebuilding the tornado-stricken community of Perryton. In a new development, Owens Corning has graciously donated three truckloads of shingles to support Roof Spotters’ ongoing efforts in Perryton.

It has become evident that additional contractors such as framers and carpenters will be required to fully restore the affected homes. Owner Leland Long emphasizes the urgent need for collaboration, stating, “We are grateful for the support we have received thus far, but there is still much work to be done. We are calling upon homeowners in the Texas Panhandle who require roof replacements to reach out to Roof Spotters or their preferred contractor. We kindly request that they consider asking other roofing contractors to donate 10% of the sale to the Perryton Relief Fund, held in reserve at Interstate Bank in Perryton. This contribution will help fulfill other reconstruction needs and facilitate the return of over 40 families to their homes.”

The donated shingles from Owens Corning will play a crucial role in Roof Spotters’ rebuilding efforts, ensuring durable and reliable roofs for the affected homes in Perryton.

Roof Spotters encourages the local community, contractors, and individuals to unite in supporting the reconstruction initiatives in Perryton. By coming together, we can restore hope and bring normalcy back to the lives of those impacted by this tragedy.

For more information, Contact Leland Long at Roof Spotters:

(806) 878-9351

roofspotters@gmail.com

Visit their website: roofspotters.com/tornadorelief