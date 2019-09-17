Ronald McDonald House “Farewell to the House” Community Garage Sale & Family Fun Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Before the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo can officially build their new house, they have to sell the remaining items left inside!

“Farewell to the House” Community Garage Sale & Family Fun Day is on Saturday, September 28 at the Ronald McDonald House from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All items will be half price from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be food trucks, face painting, a bounce house, Coffee Memorial Blood Center, and games on-site

On Friday, September 27 there will be a VIP Preview Night where you can shop and purchase items before the sale. The preview night is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a $5 donation to the charity.

Have any items of your own that you want to sell? Come bring your stuff and rent a room at the RMHC for a $50 donation to the House.

To reserve your space or get more info, call the Ronald McDonald House at (806) 358-8177.