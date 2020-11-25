Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo Hosting Whip It up For RMHC Challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo is weeks away from completing their new house, and they’re trying to reach a $10,000 goal to help cover lodging costs for the first 117 nights of stay to celebrate the grand opening.

To do that they’re hosting the ‘Whip It Up for RMHC Challenge. To participate, record a short video saying you support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo and keeping families together, then spray yourself in the face with whipped cream or shaving cream during the clip.

At the end of the video challenge two or three friends to ‘Whip it up for RMHC. If they refuse the challenge, they’re asked to donate at least $1 to help the cause.

Everyone who participates will automatically be put in a drawing for a $50 Amazon card.