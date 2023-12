AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo native Rodney Branigan isn’t in town very often, but when he is, you know you’ll get some really great music played in a fantastic performance.

Rodney Branigan stopped by Studio 4 to play a few songs ahead of a concert at Chalice Abbey on December 22nd at 7 p.m.. There is a suggested donation of $20 for a ticket.

Click here for more on what Branigan is up to and future shows.