AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo native Rodney Branigan has made a name for himself not only in the city, but across the world.

He’s back in Amarillo for a short while, and is playing at the GoldenLight on April 15th.

He interviews with us about being back in states, the past few years, his career in the UK and about the concert in Amarillo.