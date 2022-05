AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s open! The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory returns to the Amarillo area inside Cold Stone Creamery at 2333 S. Georgia St.

This means more than 20 flavors of caramel apples, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory gourmet chocolates, chocolate dipped cheesecake and more.

Both shops are open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m.