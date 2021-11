AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Golden Spread Gem, Mineral and Treasure Society is set to host their 59th Annual Amarillo Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show November 6th and 7th.

Admission is $4 with children 13 and under and those in uniform getting in for free.

Vendors will feature gems and minerals from around the world as well as jewelry.

For more information on the event click here.