AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —RockArillo on 66, a Classic Rock Celebration will have several fun events all celebrating Route 66 in Amarillo.

The event is October 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with live music at various times, a kids area, shopping, and vendors.

If you buy a swag bag for $10 you will be able to get free items from some of the businesses on 6th Street.

Click here to follow their Facebook page for the latest on what’s happening.