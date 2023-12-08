AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — RockArillo 66 is hosting the Christmas Takeover Cruise/Elves Rocking on Route 66 event on December 8th.
There will be live music, free pics with Santa, and more.
Click here to see more about this event and others.
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted:
Updated:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — RockArillo 66 is hosting the Christmas Takeover Cruise/Elves Rocking on Route 66 event on December 8th.
There will be live music, free pics with Santa, and more.
Click here to see more about this event and others.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now