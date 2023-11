AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Roaring Expressions is closing its door for Thanksgiving Day, but getting ready for a big Black Friday.

The first 10 customers will get 25% off the entire store, while all customers will get 10% off the entire store.

They are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Black Friday and are located at 14915 FM 2590. You can learn more about what they have here.