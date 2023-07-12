AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —For Jennifer Ownbey, owner of Roaring Expressions, fashion has always been a part of her life. So owning her own boutique was not far fetched at all.

“I have always had a big heart for fashion, in high school everyone used to give me a hard time because I would dress to the T,” said Ownbey.

She remembers wearing white button down shirts paired with slacks to school, while wearing so much jewelry her teachers would remind her to start taking it off 10 minutes before heading to P.E.

Ownbey feels that fashion is a part of her and her personality, and overall it makes her feel good and ultimately helps her to seize the day. But she does not want to be the only one to seize the day.

Her main goal as an owner of a boutique is to help women from being discouraged in their shopping endeavors, by guiding them throughout their experience at Roaring Expressions.

“I love seeing them glow, that’s my main mission in this… I will stay here all day long, and we can try every piece of clothing on but we’re going to find something that brings that smile to your face, “ said Ownbey.

Roaring Expressions is sure to have something for you regardless of your style.

“I get so many people in here that say you’re gonna have such a wide range of customers and that’s what I want,” said Ownbey. .

It doesn’t matter if you’re western, modern, or chic. Her main goal is to have customers walk out feeling like themselves.

Although fashion can be fun, piecing together outfits can get challenging and oftentimes repetitive leaving us to feel as if we have nothing to wear.

Jennifer wants customers to shop smart and confidently, knowing they will be able to create different looks with each piece of clothing purchased.

She states, “my main thing to is when you come in here, I want you to be able to wear this same outfit multiple of times. I want you to get your money’s worth.”

But an outfit isn’t complete without a little bling…right girls?

Jennifer agrees as she states her favorite clothing trend at the moment is bling jewelry.

“If it ain’t sparkly enough, I ain’t buying it,” said Ownbey.

However, she isn’t shy of popping on a pair of gold hoop earrings from time to time. As she states the hoop is just a simple go to, but she’s all about the costume jewelry. But if having to choose, she prefers a nice stud earring paired with a statement necklace.

She understands that a lot of people aren’t used to wearing costume jewelry, but that’s where she is here to help.

Although Jennifer loves fashion and is grateful for her business, her overall goal has a deeper meaning.

Her main hope for Roaring Expressions is to give women confidence and boldness to be able to be themselves out in the world.

Luckily for you we got a one on one interview with Jennifer as she paired together looks for a perfect business casual summer outfit.