“Road To Hope” Program helping Children with Incarcerated Parents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Road To Hope is a collaboration of Bank of America, Opportunity Plan, and Family Support Services. It is one of 13 programs internationally chosen by BOA for a $50,000 grant.

The grant will benefit the children of incarcerated parents.

FSS will provide a mentorship component to help affected youth achieve educational and workforce development goals.

Opportunity Plan will receive $50,000 for scholarships to help advance economic mobility for youth with incarcerated parents.

Family Support Services
1001 S Polk
806 342-2500
fss-ama.org

