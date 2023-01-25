AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Zoo is helping people either celebrate Valentine’s Day or celebrate the anti-Valentine’s Day in a few ways.

First is their “Roach Your Ex” event happening from now until February 15. Click here to name things like crickets, a mouse, rat or chicken which will be fed to some of the zoo animals.

If you’re ready to celebrate with your special person, you can sign up for the Critters & Canvases event happening on February 17th from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. which includes meeting some of the animal couples and enjoying hors d’oeuvres as you paint. Click here to sign up for that.

The Zoo is also getting ready to greet kids as they get out of school for Spring Break through their Spring Break Camp happening March 13th through the 17th. Click here for more information about that camp and signing your child up.