RJO Racing Giving Away 400 Backpacks With Supplies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s the time of year when families are getting ready to go back to school, and with that comes the cost of a backpack, supplies, and clothing.

RJO Racing is hosting a free backpack giveaway on July 24th.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 806 C.A.R.S. they will have 400 backpacks full of supplies, Texas Twisted Trio will be serving up food, and Amarillo Crime Stoppers is doing ID cards.

They’ll also have Kettle Korn Cuties there, snow cones, and a photo booth.

There will be some awesome free door prizes as well! Family 4 pack of tickets to Route 66 Motor Speedway, family 4 pack of tickets to the Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball, a family pack to Cinergy Amarillo just to name a few!*Children MUST be present to receive a backpack*