AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Homecoming 2022 at River Road ISD is starting off with a car show.

It’s happening at River Road High School on September 17th starting at 9 a.m.

There will be a pancake breakfast, KidsSpace, vendors, a corn hole tournament, food trucks and trophies and winners at the car show.

All proceeds benefit the 2023 Seniors.