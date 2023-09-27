AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Brayden’s Gift is a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading Autism Awareness and providing resources to families that need financial aid for their child who has Autism.

Coming up on October 7th you can help in their mission by attending the Ride for Autism which starts at 9 a.m. and is happening at Reed’s Hospitality Room.

Here’s a look at the schedule and other events happening at this event.



Puzzle Run, Bike and Car Show

Open bar, live music, food, cornhole, face painting, snow cones, silent auction and live auction.

Bar opens at 1pm. Live music By Velvet Funk & Boss 420

Schedule of Events

9 am: Car and bike show registration at Reed’s

9 am: Ride registration and breakfast at Reeds’s

10 pm: First bike and cars out to Lookout

11am: Car and bike show starts

1 pm: Ride ends at Reed’s – Bar opens

2 pm: Cornhole tournament starts

5 pm: Dinner

5:30 pm: Car and bike show awards

6:00 pm: Live auction begins

Spectator admission is free, but there is a cost if you’d like to register your car or bike, or to play cornhole.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.