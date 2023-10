AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Ricky Valido mixes his Spanish and Latin roots with old fashioned Western storytelling to create a unique style of music.

He is currently working on some new music, new music videos, and more. Valido speaks about mixing up different styles of music and why it’s important for him to use storytelling to create his music.

