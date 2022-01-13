Rich & Dana Soothe the Sickness with Hot Toddy Recipes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Right now is the season of the sickness, whether it’s flu, cold, sinuses, or Covid-19.

Rich and Dana are making some toddy recipes featuring WhistlePig spirits.

Whistlepig Hot Toddy:

1.5 Oz WhistlePig “Piggyback” Rye Whiskey

4 Oz Hot Water

1 Oz Honey Syrup (Made with a combination of Honey including the Hot & Spicy Honey from Creek House Honey Farm in Canyon, TX)

0.5 Oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Garnish w/ Clove Studded Lemon Wedge

Get Well Soon Toddy:

1.5 Ounces WhistlePig “Farmstock” Rye Whiskey

4 Ounces Get Well Soon Tea Blend (A Blend of Lavender, Ginger, & Black Tea with Ginseng)

0.5 Oz Honey Syrup (Same Batch as Above)

0.5 Oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Garnish w/ Clove Studded Lemon Wedge

The Cool thing about this garnish is you need to toss it in the glass. As you combine hot water with alcohol, heady fumes will evaporate from the glass, repelling all but the most intrepid imbibers. The lemon floats to the surface, blocking the steam from billowing up, and the heat from the water enhances the cloves’ aromatics.