AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For some, January is a time to reset when it comes to drinking alcohol, also called Dry January.

That doesn’t mean you’re not still invited out to events where there are drinks present.

Rich and Dana Fleetwood showcase a brand called Seedlip which has a wide range of non-alcoholic spirits.

The story behind this brand comes with the Art of Distillation, a work by John French that had non-alcoholic recipes used for herbal remedies.

Ben Branson would come upon those recipes and build on that to what would eventually be Seedlip non-alcoholic spirits.

