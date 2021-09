AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Pisco Porton is a Peruvian grape-based spirit which you can use in many different ways.

Rich and Dana turned it into a great Pisco Sour.

Here is the recipe

2oz Pisco Porton

.75oz Lime Juice

.75oz Simple Syrup

1 Egg White

Instructions:

Dry shake, then shake with ice and strain into a chilled egg coupe.

Garnish with 4 drops Angostura Bitters swirled with two straws.