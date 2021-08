AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will deploy additional medical personnel and launch more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers across the state over the next week.

The Office of the Governor said that about 2,700 medical personnel will be called by up by the end of the week to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients across the state, and DSHS said it will increase the number of medical personnel to at least 5,500.